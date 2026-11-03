Johnnie Walker launches limited Blue Label inspired by Indian flavors
Business
Johnnie Walker just launched a limited-edition Blue Label inspired by Indian flavors: think cardamom and saffron.
Crafted by Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker, this festive blend is a nod to India's rich food culture and will be available in India, the UK the US and at duty-free shops.
India now world's biggest whisky market
Dr. Emma Walker says the new blend celebrates "the ability of Indian chefs to balance bold spices and diverse flavors," capturing that spirit in every sip.
With India now the world's biggest whisky market and import duties dropping thanks to a new trade deal, expect more luxury whiskies like this popping up soon.