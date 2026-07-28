Johnson & Johnson settles talc cancer lawsuits for $5.5B
What's the story
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has agreed to a landmark settlement of $5.5 billion, resolving thousands of lawsuits linking its talc products with ovarian cancer. The settlement covers around 76,000 claims and marks the end of a decade-long legal battle for the company. The deal will be finalized once 95% of plaintiffs in state or federal court approve it.
Previous settlements
Settlement follows previous asbestos-related mesothelioma settlements
The latest settlement comes after J&J settled most cases involving talc containing asbestos and causing mesothelioma.
The company plans to pay $3 billion in 2027, with additional payments scheduled for 2028.
However, the final cost could be higher depending on the number of claimants who accept this settlement offer.
Legal journey
J&J maintains talc products are safe
J&J has always maintained that its talc products are safe and do not cause cancer.
The company stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the US in 2020, switching to a cornstarch product.
The litigation was on hold for over three years while J&J unsuccessfully tried to settle these cases through bankruptcy filings by a shell company.
Settlement scope
Agreement covers only existing claims, not future lawsuits
Unlike the proposed bankruptcy settlements, this agreement only covers existing claims and doesn't include future lawsuits.
The exclusion of future claims has allowed more money to be allocated for current plaintiffs than what was offered under the bankruptcy proposal.
It also expedites payments so that all claims will be settled within 18 months instead of being staggered over more than a decade.