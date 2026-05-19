Johny Srouji becomes Apple's chief hardware officer to speed collaboration
Business
Apple is mixing things up in its hardware and engineering departments, with Johny Srouji stepping in as chief hardware officer.
The goal? Faster work on future devices and better teamwork between the folks designing chips and those building devices.
Product design reorg assigns new leaders
Leadership is shifting in the product design division: Shelly Goldberg now heads Mac engineering, Dave Pakula looks after Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods, while Richard Dinh keeps leading iPhone design.
Plus, Srouji is launching a new team, co-led by Kevin Lynch (robotics) and Matt Costello (home and audio).