Jonathan Andic steps down amid investigation into Isak Andic's death Business May 26, 2026

Jonathan Andic, vice chairman of Mango, has temporarily stepped down after being named a suspect in his father Isak Andic's death.

Isak, Mango's founder, died in December 2024 after falling from a cliff during a hike with Jonathan near Barcelona.

A Spanish court says Jonathan's involvement was "played an active and premeditated role," but Jonathan strongly denies this, calling the public narrative "one-sided" and saying it bears "no relation to reality."