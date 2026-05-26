Jonathan Andic steps down amid investigation into Isak Andic's death
Jonathan Andic, vice chairman of Mango, has temporarily stepped down after being named a suspect in his father Isak Andic's death.
Isak, Mango's founder, died in December 2024 after falling from a cliff during a hike with Jonathan near Barcelona.
A Spanish court says Jonathan's involvement was "played an active and premeditated role," but Jonathan strongly denies this, calling the public narrative "one-sided" and saying it bears "no relation to reality."
Court documents show strained Andic relationship
Court documents point to a strained relationship between Jonathan and his father, mentioning messages with resentment and blame.
Jonathan responded by highlighting "We shared many happy, cherished and loving moments together" despite challenges.
Mango's board is standing by him, confident the company will weather this storm and that its future won't be affected by the investigation.