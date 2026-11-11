Joon Kim probes NVIDIA CEO's alleged affair with suspected spy
NVIDIA has brought in investigator Joon Kim to look into claims that CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.
Kim will also check for any foreign intelligence connections.
The move comes as people question whether NVIDIA's board, whose members have longstanding business ties to Huang, can really act independently.
NVIDIA board says no security risk
Even though Jensen Huang admitted to personal misconduct, NVIDIA's board insists there is no national security risk.
Still, critics say the board might be too loyal after 161 years of combined service on the board, raising concerns about how much they challenge his decisions or plan for the company's future.