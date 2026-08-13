JouleWise offers AI tokens as 12% to 18% of compensation
JouleWise Technologies wants to change up how employees get paid by offering AI tokens as part of their compensation package.
These digital tokens would be part of employee compensation packages, making up about 12% to 18% of total compensation.
It is a fresh way to let employees tap into tech resources directly.
JouleWise tokens are deferred cash compensation
The AI tokens act as deferred compensation with a fixed cash value, not tied to company stock or valuation. Employees can use them for automation tools, skill training, or even hiring external help.
Unused tokens might earn some interest and will be handed out gradually each quarter.
JouleWise is starting with a pilot on one team for now, tracked via spreadsheets. Director Rachit Agarwal says this is not about replacing salaries but giving people more control and flexibility with their resources and productivity tools.