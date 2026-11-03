Joy Alukkas marks 70 announces ₹100cr charity fund allocation

Alukkas highlighted that real progress means supporting people at the grassroots level.

Joy Alukkas said the company aims to make a meaningful contribution toward creating an inclusive society that provides opportunities for people across all sections, and that true development can be achieved only through the economic and social progress of communities at the grassroots level.

Joyalukkas Group already has a solid track record here: they've built over 550 houses and run programs for scholarships, women entrepreneurs, and environmental sustainability.

This new charitable initiative just takes their commitment up a notch.