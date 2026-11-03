Joy Alukkas marks 70 announces ₹100cr charity fund allocation
Joy Alukkas, the man behind Joyalukkas Group, just marked his 70th birthday by announcing a massive ₹100 crore allocation for charity.
The big news dropped at his celebration, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan joining in.
This fund is set to help with things like building homes, supporting girls' education, elderly care, health care aid, women's empowerment, and protecting the environment.
Joy Alukkas stresses grassroots development
Alukkas highlighted that real progress means supporting people at the grassroots level.
Joy Alukkas said the company aims to make a meaningful contribution toward creating an inclusive society that provides opportunities for people across all sections, and that true development can be achieved only through the economic and social progress of communities at the grassroots level.
Joyalukkas Group already has a solid track record here: they've built over 550 houses and run programs for scholarships, women entrepreneurs, and environmental sustainability.
This new charitable initiative just takes their commitment up a notch.