J.P. Morgan raises S&P 500 target to 7,800 for 2026
Business
J.P. Morgan just bumped up its S&P 500 target for the end of 2026 to 7,800, about 6% higher than its last close.
Brokerages raise S&P forecasts this month
It's not just J.P. Morgan feeling positive; at least six other brokerages have raised their S&P forecasts this month too.
J.P. Morgan now expects earnings per share to hit $350 in 2026 and $390 in 2027, but warns that rising expectations and more companies issuing stock could mean fewer big surprises ahead.
BCA Research sets S&P 8,100 target
Despite strong gains this year driven by AI hype and better U.S.-Iran relations, J.P. Morgan notes that tighter monetary policy might make stocks less attractive going forward.
Meanwhile, BCA Research is even more bullish, setting its S&P target at 8,100 thanks to improved earnings rather than higher valuations.