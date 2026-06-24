J.P. Morgan report ranks India 3rd for AI readiness globally
Business
India just scored the third spot globally for being AI-ready, coming in right after the US and China.
This was revealed in a new J.P. Morgan report, which also pointed out that India's stock market is one of the least concentrated globally, along with Japan, meaning it is far less dominated by big players than the US market.
Stanford index highlights India's AI strengths
According to Stanford's Global AI Vibrancy Index (highlighted in the report), India shines in research, infrastructure, and economic readiness, making it a serious contender on the world stage.
The US remains ahead when it comes to AI tech and semiconductors (think NVIDIA), while China focuses on affordable AI models.
Despite some challenges, America keeps its top spot for innovation.