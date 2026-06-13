JP Morgan says gold $6,300 by 2027, $6,000 late 2026 Business Jun 13, 2026

Gold might be about to get a lot more expensive; JP Morgan thinks it could reach $6,300 an ounce by 2027, with an average of $6,000 in late 2026.

Prices have been all over the place lately (even dipping to $4,170 an ounce this March), thanks to shaky global politics and uncertain money policies.