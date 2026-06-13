JP Morgan says gold $6,300 by 2027, $6,000 late 2026
Gold might be about to get a lot more expensive; JP Morgan thinks it could reach $6,300 an ounce by 2027, with an average of $6,000 in late 2026.
Prices have been all over the place lately (even dipping to $4,170 an ounce this March), thanks to shaky global politics and uncertain money policies.
Estimated central bank buying 244 tons
While regular investors have been pretty quiet, central banks and China are snapping up gold.
Some estimates say total central bank buying may have reached 244 tons in early 2026.
Meanwhile, China's gold imports nearly tripled last quarter as they work to strengthen their currency and reserves.
Gold remains a safe-haven investment
With inflation worries and world tensions not going away anytime soon, gold is sticking around as a go-to safe-haven investment for those looking for stability.