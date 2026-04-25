J.P. Morgan shifts Asia strategy toward Taiwan tech amid AI

J.P. Morgan reshuffles Asia sector ratings

Utilities are now rated neutral as AI drives up power demand, but Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services got downgraded due to China's sluggish internet scene.

As for India, J.P. Morgan is taking a breather, downgrading Indian stocks to neutral over high prices and not enough AI exposure in big companies.

Still, they see promise in Indian Financials and Materials but are playing it safe with IT and Pharma for now.