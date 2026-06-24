J.P. Morgan trims 2026 Brent crude outlook amid weak demand

J.P. Morgan warns surplus risk ahead

The bank says bigger-than-expected demand losses and sluggish inventory draws have eased price pressure.

Oil flows jumped in June compared to earlier months, but J.P. Morgan expects OECD inventories to fall by another 50 million barrels between April and July.

Looking ahead, possible supply boosts from countries like Venezuela, Iran, Brazil, and the US could lead to a surplus later this year or early next, maybe even prompting production cuts if things get too crowded.