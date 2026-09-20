Meet Ravi Reddi, JPMorgan's new India head of M&A
What's the story
JPMorgan, a leading investment bank, has appointed Ravi Reddi as the new head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) for India. The announcement was made by Reddi himself on LinkedIn. He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Reddi's new role comes after a long stint with JPMorgan's US M&A team.
Career transition
'Grateful for opportunity to continue journey in India'
"After several years with JP Morgan's US M&A team, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey in India," he said in his LinkedIn post. He described India as a market defined by "remarkable growth, expanding scale and increasing depth."
Strategic vision
Working with other leaders at JPMorgan
In his post, Reddi expressed his eagerness to work closely with other leaders at JPMorgan.
He specifically mentioned Rohit Chatterji (head of M&A for Asia-Pacific), Nitin Maheshwari, and Ravi Shankar (co-heads of investment banking for India).
This shows a collaborative approach toward strengthening and expanding JPMorgan's India platform under Reddi's leadership.