JPMorgan CEO calls Trump's credit card cap plan risky for Americans

Trump 's proposal, announced earlier this month, aims to shield people from sky-high interest rates (which often hit 20-30%). It still needs Congress to sign off—likely requiring legislation. If it passes, experts say it could save consumers $100 billion in just one year.

Why are banks worried?

Banking leaders aren't thrilled.

JPMorgan's CFO Jeremy Barnum said the cap would be "very bad for consumers" since banks might have to slash who gets approved.

Industry groups warn this could mean less access to credit cards, fewer rewards or perks, higher fees—and only people with top credit scores getting approved.