JPMorgan Chase: AI trimmed up to 40% staff in parts

Affected employees have been offered new roles as part of a restructuring, with the bank now hiring more for tech-focused positions and less for traditional banking jobs.

JPMorgan is running nearly 1,000 AI use cases, from fraud detection to marketing, supported by a massive nearly $20 billion tech budget.

Even with these changes, the bank's net income jumped 41% this quarter to $21.2 billion, thanks to investment gains and higher banking fees.

CFO Jeremy Barnum noted that while AI expenses are small now, they will likely grow later this year.