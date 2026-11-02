JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab ban personal AI agents, Accenture warns
Business
JPMorgan Chase and Charles Schwab have decided to ban personal AI agents from their systems, joining a growing list of big companies doing the same.
But some experts think this approach could actually hold banks back.
Michael Abbott, Accenture's global banking lead, says it's better to let customers use AI tools safely, instead of shutting them out completely.
Consumers open to AI in banking
Accenture's research found that consumers are open to using AI for financial services; 64% would try out GPT-style assistants, and 71% support more AI in banking apps.
Abbott suggests banks should focus on building secure ways for people to use these tools, so they don't miss out as tech keeps evolving.