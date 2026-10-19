JPMorgan Chase deploys $5 billion into US security startup investments

This move isn't just about money: JPMorgan has also helped push over $230 billion in related deals as part of a massive 10-year, $1.5 trillion goal.

Led by Doug Petno, Todd Combs, and Jay Horine, the initiative covers everything from tech to pharma, focusing on making US supply chains stronger during tense global times.

By working closely with the Defense and Commerce departments, JPMorgan is looking beyond traditional banking to help shore up critical national interests for the long haul.