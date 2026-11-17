JPMorgan, other US banks recover after multi-hour technical outage
What's the story
JPMorgan Chase's systems are coming back online after an outage in the US disrupted banking services for hours. The disruption was linked to a software update released by the bank yesterday. An FBI official confirmed that there were no signs of malicious or external cyber activity behind the incident. The issue primarily affected JPMorgan Chase and transactions involving it at other financial institutions.
Customer assurance
Chase assures customers access to funds
In response to the outage, Chase said some transactions are taking longer than usual due to a technical issue.
However, they assured customers that they still have access to their accounts and funds.
"We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible," the bank said in a statement.
The impact of this incident was not limited to JPMorgan Chase but also affected other banks involved in transactions with it, such as Bank of America and US Bank.
Service disruptions
Transaction issues reported
Customers started reporting transaction problems on Monday morning (local time).
A teller at a Washington, D.C. Chase branch said in-store and online banking issues began around 10:00am and were resolved just after 3:00pm.
However, some glitches persisted at the branch but most transactions could still be processed there, on app and online.
ATMs continued to function normally throughout this period.
System stability
What about other banks?
Bank of America confirmed its systems were operating normally amid the outage.
"Bank of America systems have been operating normally today," the bank said in a statement.
US Bank also said its systems were not directly impacted.
However, clients trying to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays as a result of this outage.