JPMorgan Chase posts record $21.2B Q2 2026 profit, $57B revenue
Business
JPMorgan Chase just smashed its own records, pulling in $21.2 billion profit for the second quarter of 2026, a 41% jump from last year and the biggest quarterly gain any US bank has ever seen.
The boost came from smart asset sales and investments, with total revenue climbing to $57 billion.
JPMorgan EPS $7.70 beats $5.64 estimate
Earnings per share hit $7.70, easily beating Wall Street's prediction of $5.64.
CEO Jamie Dimon credited steady investments and favorable market shifts (like AI-driven capital spending) for the win, but he also pointed out risks like inflation and global tensions.
With other big banks reporting soon, JPMorgan's strong showing is setting the pace for this earnings season.