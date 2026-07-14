JPMorgan Chase posts record Q2 profit of $21.2B

The bank's investment banking fees reached their highest level since 2021, thanks to a strong rebound in the US IPO market.

This was led by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which made its market debut with the largest listing in history.

JPMorgan was one of the lead underwriters for this landmark transaction.

The bank also retained its top position in global investment banking league tables, generating the highest investment banking revenue in the industry according to Dealogic data.