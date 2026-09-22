JPMorgan Chase to expand GIFT City, focus on trade finance
Business
JPMorgan Chase is gearing up to expand its presence in Gujarat's GIFT City over the next two years.
After opening its branch there in 2022, the bank now wants to focus more on trade finance and foreign exchange, hoping to tap into India's international finance hub.
JPMorgan's GIFT City operations near $1B
JPMorgan's business in GIFT City is already close to hitting $1 billion, with services like loans, risk management, and capital markets for its clients.
The bank also brought in Amit Roy from London in June 2026 to lead the branch, showing it's serious about growth.