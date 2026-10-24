JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo tighten authentication for AI bot access
Business
JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are tightening security on third-party AI bots that access customer accounts, after worries these tools could make unauthorized moves.
They're rolling out stricter authentication to keep both your money and the banks safe from potential breaches.
Customers sharing logins complicate detection
This isn't just about two banks: others like Morgan Stanley and Bank of America are joining in too.
With some customers sharing their login info with AI agents, it's getting harder to tell if a person or a bot is making transactions.
Leaders like JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon say building better safeguards is key as AI keeps evolving.