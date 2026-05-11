JPMorgan lifts Kospi index target to 10,000 citing semiconductor comeback
JPMorgan just bumped up its target for South Korea's Kospi index, now sees it hit as high as 10,000, thanks mainly to a big comeback in semiconductors and solid industrial growth.
Their new base case is 9,000 (up from 7,000 in April), which means there could be a 33% jump from last week's close.
Kospi jumps 5.1% on memory chips
The Kospi shot up 5.1% on Monday alone, reaching a record intraday high of 7,876.60 and bringing its gains this year to a wild 86%.
Most of this surge comes from memory-chip stocks riding the global AI wave. They make up one-half of the index and have delivered about 70% of its gains.
Goldman raises Kospi target to 9,000
Goldman Sachs also raised its Kospi target to 9,000 last week, pointing to strong earnings momentum.
Analysts think demand for memory chips will stay hot over the next couple of years as prices and sales keep climbing.