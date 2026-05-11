JPMorgan lifts Kospi index target to 10,000 citing semiconductor comeback Business May 11, 2026

JPMorgan just bumped up its target for South Korea's Kospi index, now sees it hit as high as 10,000, thanks mainly to a big comeback in semiconductors and solid industrial growth.

Their new base case is 9,000 (up from 7,000 in April), which means there could be a 33% jump from last week's close.