JPMorgan opens trading branch in GIFT City
Business
JPMorgan just got approval to open a new trading branch in Gujarat's GIFT City, letting them offer stocks and derivatives trading for clients outside India.
This move builds on their earlier expansions here, starting with their International Banking Unit back in 2022.
Why does this matter?
GIFT City is quickly turning into a global finance hotspot, offering big tax breaks and attracting major players like HSBC and Standard Chartered.
JPMorgan's latest step shows how seriously global banks are taking India's financial scene—and it could mean more opportunities and growth for the country as an international finance hub.