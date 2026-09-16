JPMorgan predicts RBI will raise rates 0.5% by year end
Business
JPMorgan thinks the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will raise interest rates by a total of 0.5% before the end of this year, most likely in two small steps, one in October and another in December.
The main reason? Prices are climbing across the board, with things like expensive oil, a weaker rupee, and stubborn inflation making it tougher for everyone.
Sanjay Mookim: India's long-term growth strong
Higher interest rates could make loans a bit pricier and might shake up the stock market.
Still, experts like Sanjay Mookim at JPMorgan say India's long-term growth story is strong, so even if markets get bumpy now, there could be good chances to invest as things settle down.