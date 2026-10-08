JPMorgan rates Neurogene overweight with $60 target citing NGN-401

JPMorgan just gave Neurogene a thumbs up with an overweight rating and a $60 price target, meaning it sees the stock more than doubling from where it closed on October 7, 2026.

Its analyst, Priyanka Grover, says the real excitement is around NGN-401, Neurogene's gene therapy for Rett syndrome (a rare disorder that affects women's motor skills).

Even though Neurogene shares have dropped 32% lately thanks to rough biotech markets and higher research costs, JPMorgan thinks new trial results coming in 2027 could turn things around.