JPMorgan rates Neurogene overweight with $60 target citing NGN-401
JPMorgan just gave Neurogene a thumbs up with an overweight rating and a $60 price target, meaning it sees the stock more than doubling from where it closed on October 7, 2026.
Its analyst, Priyanka Grover, says the real excitement is around NGN-401, Neurogene's gene therapy for Rett syndrome (a rare disorder that affects women's motor skills).
Even though Neurogene shares have dropped 32% lately thanks to rough biotech markets and higher research costs, JPMorgan thinks new trial results coming in 2027 could turn things around.
LSEG analysts unanimously rate Neurogene buy
It's not just JPMorgan feeling positive: every single analyst tracked by LSEG has a buy or strong buy rating on Neurogene.
That kind of consensus shows there's real confidence in the company bouncing back and growing stronger soon.