JPMorgan rolls out MONY and JLTXX tokenized funds on Solana
Business
JPMorgan just rolled out two tokenized investment funds, MONY and JLTXX, on the Solana blockchain for qualifying US users.
You can access them through Morgan Money, which lets you buy and redeem fund tokens stored in blockchain wallets.
It's a big move for JPMorgan as they dive deeper into digital finance.
MONY $1 million minimum, JLTXX more accessible
MONY is aimed at bigger investors, with a $1 million minimum and a focus on keeping its value steady by investing in short-term US Treasury bonds.
JLTXX is more accessible (but still for serious players).