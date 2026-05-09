JPMorgan says Iran war could push US gas to $5

Refineries shift output toward jet fuel

Because of the war, refineries are focusing more on jet fuel and less on gasoline and diesel, partly due to blockades and damaged facilities in the Middle East.

This shift is making things tougher for drivers (about one-third of consumers spontaneously mentioned gasoline prices, and about 30% mentioned tariffs).

With summer road trips coming up, survey director Joanne Hsu stressed that fixing supply chain issues is key for some relief.