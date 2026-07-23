JPMorgan to hire 1,000 India tech staff with HackerRank test
JPMorgan is gearing up to hire 1,000 new techies for its India centers, focusing on roles in cloud architecture, cybersecurity, and AI data pipelines.
If you're applying, expect a HackerRank test that'll check your coding chops and how well you know algorithms and system design.
Mumbai center to house 30,000 professionals
This hiring push is part of JPMorgan's bigger plan to expand in India.
They already employ about 55,000 people across five cities and are building a huge new center in Mumbai set to house 30,000 professionals by 2029.
Fun fact: India's GCCs are a global powerhouse with almost 2.4 million people working across more than 2,100 centers.
Still, as CEO Jamie Dimon pointed out recently, AI is making some jobs redundant (he says it's cut staffing needs by up to 40% in certain areas) but it also means more focus on advanced tech skills going forward.