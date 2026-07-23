JPMorgan to hire 1,000 India tech staff with HackerRank test

This hiring push is part of JPMorgan's bigger plan to expand in India.

They already employ about 55,000 people across five cities and are building a huge new center in Mumbai set to house 30,000 professionals by 2029.

Fun fact: India's GCCs are a global powerhouse with almost 2.4 million people working across more than 2,100 centers.

Still, as CEO Jamie Dimon pointed out recently, AI is making some jobs redundant (he says it's cut staffing needs by up to 40% in certain areas) but it also means more focus on advanced tech skills going forward.