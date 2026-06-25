JPMorgan warns IT sector slowdown, trims fiscal 2027 revenue forecasts

JPMorgan downgrades HCL Tata Technologies Wipro

JPMorgan has downgraded HCL Technologies, Tata Technologies, and Wipro, saying their stock prices don't really match the risks out there.

Meanwhile, TCS, Infosys, TechM, Coforge, Persistent, and Sagility are still favorites.

The brokerage advises everyone to stay cautious: real growth will depend on whether AI can shift from being a drag on profits to actually helping the industry bounce back.

For now, a full recovery looks uncertain.