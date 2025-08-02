JSW Cement IPO opening next week: What to know
JSW Cement is opening its IPO from August 7 to 11, aiming to raise ₹3,600 crore (a bit less than the earlier ₹4,000 crore plan).
The offer includes ₹1,600 crore in new shares and ₹2,000 crore sold by investors like Apollo Management and Synergy Metals.
Company is India's top producer of GGBS
Part of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, JSW Cement is India's top producer of ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS), holding an impressive 84% market share in FY25.
With five plants across India and a grinding capacity of 20.6 million metric tons per year, it pulled in ₹5,813 crore revenue this fiscal year but also posted a loss of ₹164 crore.
What will JSW do with the funds raised?
Funds raised will help build a new cement plant in Nagaur and cut down company debt.
Shares will list on BSE and NSE. Big names like JM Financial and Goldman Sachs are managing the process.
