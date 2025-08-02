JSW Cement IPO opening next week: What to know

Company is India's top producer of GGBS

Part of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, JSW Cement is India's top producer of ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS), holding an impressive 84% market share in FY25.

With five plants across India and a grinding capacity of 20.6 million metric tons per year, it pulled in ₹5,813 crore revenue this fiscal year but also posted a loss of ₹164 crore.