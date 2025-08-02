Why Google's ad tech business is under India's antitrust lens

Why this matters to you

For anyone who uses the internet in India (which is basically everyone), this matters because publishers say Google has hiked service fees from 9% to over 30%, with little explanation on pricing.

There are also worries that Google's tight control over ad tech could squeeze out competitors and hurt digital media.

Since India is Google's biggest user base and a key part of its AI plans, how this plays out could shape the future of ads—and maybe even what content you see—online.

