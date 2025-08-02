Why Google's ad tech business is under India's antitrust lens
India's competition watchdog (CCI) is digging deeper into how Google runs its online advertising business, after a 2021 complaint from tech entrepreneur Maulik Surani.
The investigation now covers not just Surani's concerns but also earlier complaints from news publishers, all focused on whether Google's AdTech Stack—think ad servers, exchanges, and buying tools—gives it an unfair edge over rivals.
Why this matters to you
For anyone who uses the internet in India (which is basically everyone), this matters because publishers say Google has hiked service fees from 9% to over 30%, with little explanation on pricing.
There are also worries that Google's tight control over ad tech could squeeze out competitors and hurt digital media.
Since India is Google's biggest user base and a key part of its AI plans, how this plays out could shape the future of ads—and maybe even what content you see—online.
