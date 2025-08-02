Next Article
Starbucks is closing its pick-up-only locations
Starbucks is planning to close or redesign up to 90 of its mobile order-only spots in the US by 2026.
These grab-and-go stores, which popped up in busy areas like airports and city centers, just haven't been working out.
The overly transactional vibe
CEO Brian Niccol admitted these pick-up-only locations felt "overly transactional and lacking warmth"—not exactly the Starbucks experience most people love.
So, Starbucks will invest $150,000 per store to add more seating, better lighting, and a cozier feel.
Some pick-up stores will become regular cafes again, all part of their $500 million "Green Apron Service" push to make hanging out at Starbucks inviting and personal once more.