Starbucks is closing its pick-up-only locations

The overly transactional vibe

CEO Brian Niccol admitted these pick-up-only locations felt "overly transactional and lacking warmth"—not exactly the Starbucks experience most people love.

So, Starbucks will invest $150,000 per store to add more seating, better lighting, and a cozier feel.

Some pick-up stores will become regular cafes again, all part of their $500 million "Green Apron Service" push to make hanging out at Starbucks inviting and personal once more.