Tim Cook surpasses Steve Jobs's tenure as Apple's CEO Business Aug 02, 2025

As of August 1, 2025, Tim Cook has officially outlasted Steve Jobs as Apple's CEO, clocking in over 5,000 days at the helm.

During his time in charge, Cook shifted Apple's focus from just cool gadgets to bigger ideas like sustainability and inclusivity.

Under him, Apple has grown into a tech giant that does way more than iPhones—think services and a whole ecosystem.