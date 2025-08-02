Tim Cook surpasses Steve Jobs's tenure as Apple's CEO
As of August 1, 2025, Tim Cook has officially outlasted Steve Jobs as Apple's CEO, clocking in over 5,000 days at the helm.
During his time in charge, Cook shifted Apple's focus from just cool gadgets to bigger ideas like sustainability and inclusivity.
Under him, Apple has grown into a tech giant that does way more than iPhones—think services and a whole ecosystem.
Cook's impact on Apple
Since taking over in 2011, Cook helped boost Apple's revenue from $108 billion to $394 billion by 2022 and pushed its value up to $3 trillion.
He launched hits like the Apple Watch and AirPods and expanded services like Apple Pay and Music.
Plus, he made supply chains greener and turned Apple into a company that balances hardware with steady service income—a big move for long-term growth.