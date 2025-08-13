JSW Cement to make stock market debut tomorrow
JSW Cement is making its market debut on Thursday after raising ₹3,600 crore through its IPO.
The offer closed on August 11 and was in high demand—subscribed 7.77 times overall, with institutional investors especially keen (QIBs took up 15.8 times their share).
JSW Cement sold over 7 million tons of cement last year
Part of the JSW Group, JSW Cement leads India's market for Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), holding an impressive 84% share.
Last financial year (FY25), it sold over seven million tons of cement and five million tons of GGBS, running at about two-thirds capacity.
The company has big plans—aiming to grow to 60 million tons annual capacity by the mid-2030s and pushing for more sustainable "green" cement.
₹1,600 crore fresh issue in IPO
The ₹1,600 crore fresh issue will help build a new plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, pay down debt, and cover other expenses.
The remaining ₹2,000 crore from the offer-for-sale goes to existing shareholders.
If you're tracking listing prices—the stock could open around ₹151.5 per share, about 3% above its top price band.