JSW Cement to make stock market debut tomorrow

JSW Cement sold over 7 million tons of cement last year

Part of the JSW Group, JSW Cement leads India's market for Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), holding an impressive 84% share.

Last financial year (FY25), it sold over seven million tons of cement and five million tons of GGBS, running at about two-thirds capacity.

The company has big plans—aiming to grow to 60 million tons annual capacity by the mid-2030s and pushing for more sustainable "green" cement.