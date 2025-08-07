Next Article
JSW Cement's ₹3,600cr IPO opens: Should you invest?
JSW Cement, part of the JSW Group, just opened its IPO with shares priced between ₹139 and ₹147.
You'll need to buy at least 102 shares to get in. The company hopes to raise ₹3,600 crore.
Big names like Nomura and Morgan Stanley have already invested as anchor investors.
Who are JSW Cement?
Started in 2009, JSW Cement has quickly become a major player in India's cement scene.
They make blended cements, regular Portland cement, clinker, and even eco-friendly options like GGBS (ground granulated blast furnace slag).
What will the money be used for?
Most of the funds will help build a new plant in Rajasthan and pay off some debt. The rest covers general business needs.
Major shareholders selling their stakes include AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings and State Bank of India.