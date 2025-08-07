JSW Cement's ₹3,600cr IPO opens: Should you invest? Business Aug 07, 2025

JSW Cement, part of the JSW Group, just opened its IPO with shares priced between ₹139 and ₹147.

You'll need to buy at least 102 shares to get in. The company hopes to raise ₹3,600 crore.

Big names like Nomura and Morgan Stanley have already invested as anchor investors.