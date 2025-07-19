JSW Cement's ₹4,000 crore IPO set for August 2025

JSW Cement aims to raise funds for new plant

The funds will help JSW Cement build a new plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, pay off some debt, and cover general business needs.

Major investors like AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings and Synergy Metals plan to cash out part of their stakes too.

With a production capacity of 20 million tons and yearly revenue topping ₹6,100 crore, JSW Cement is already one of India's top 10 cement makers—and now it's looking to grow even more.

