JSW Cement's ₹4,000 crore IPO set for August 2025
JSW Cement was gearing up for a big move—its IPO was set for early August 2025, aiming to raise ₹4,000 crore.
The deal combines new shares and shares sold by existing investors, with the company's value expected to land between ₹18,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore.
JSW Cement aims to raise funds for new plant
The funds will help JSW Cement build a new plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, pay off some debt, and cover general business needs.
Major investors like AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings and Synergy Metals plan to cash out part of their stakes too.
With a production capacity of 20 million tons and yearly revenue topping ₹6,100 crore, JSW Cement is already one of India's top 10 cement makers—and now it's looking to grow even more.
