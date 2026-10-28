JSW Energy posts ₹1,056.4 cr profit with revenue up 23%

The company added 813 MW of new power capacity this quarter, most of it from renewables, and picked up the Maruti Thermal Power Plant for ₹1,410 crore.

JSW Energy also has a long-term power purchase agreement covering 195 MW of net capacity with Rajasthan's distribution companies, with 14 years remaining, and got the green light for its Scheme of Arrangement with GE Power India Limited.

Looking ahead, they're aiming to expand their commercial and industrial energy business and have 2 GW of group captive opportunities under advanced discussions, alongside another 0.9 GW of third-party C&I opportunities.