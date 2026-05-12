JSW Energy posts ₹574 cr Q4FY26 profit, revenue rises 41%
Business
JSW Energy just posted a net profit of ₹574 crore for Q4FY26, a solid 38% jump from last year.
Revenue shot up 41% to ₹4,499 crore, powered by big gains in both renewable and thermal energy sales.
JSW Energy power sales surge 48%
The company's growth streak continued quarter-on-quarter, with profits up 8% and revenue rising 10% over the previous quarter.
Power sales volumes surged 48%, thanks to more green energy generation and higher thermal output.
JSW Energy also announced a ₹2-per-share dividend (record date: June 5), rewarding shareholders for the strong run.