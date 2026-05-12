JSW Energy shares slip nearly 6% despite revenue jumping 41%

Net profit down 9% to ₹371cr

Net profit dropped 9% year-over-year to ₹371 crore and earnings per share slipped to ₹2.12 as borrowing costs soared 138% and fuel expenses climbed 15%.

Even with these challenges, JSW Energy's board has proposed a ₹2-per-share dividend (pending shareholder approval), showing they're still optimistic about the future.