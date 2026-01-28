JSW Energy to build India's 1st private nuclear power plant by 2030
JSW Energy, led by Sajjan Jindal, is stepping into the nuclear game with plans to set up its first nuclear power plant, aiming to have it up and running by 2030.
The announcement came at India Energy Week in Goa, marking a big move for the company as it assesses large reactor technologies, including 700-MW PHWRs as well as larger 1,000-MW options, and is considering multiple configurations including small modular reactors (SMRs).
What's actually happening?
JSW is weighing different reactor types—including small modular reactors and larger units—and will kick things off with a pilot plant.
According to Neeraj Agarwal from JSW, the final choice depends on costs (₹16-20 crore per megawatt) and how fast they can build.
Site selection is still under wraps.
JSW has set broader targets to boost its energy generation to 30 GW and storage to 40 GWh by 2030.
Why should you care?
This isn't just another energy story—it's about a major Indian company betting big on clean power.
With ₹1.3 lakh crore set aside for future projects and a focus on renewables too, JSW's move could shake up where your electricity comes from in the next few years.
If you're interested in tech, climate action, or just want to see what India's energy future looks like—this is one worth watching.