JSW Energy to build India's 1st private nuclear power plant by 2030

JSW is weighing different reactor types—including small modular reactors and larger units—and will kick things off with a pilot plant. According to Neeraj Agarwal from JSW, the final choice depends on costs (₹16-20 crore per megawatt) and how fast they can build. Site selection is still under wraps. JSW has set broader targets to boost its energy generation to 30 GW and storage to 40 GWh by 2030.

Why should you care?

This isn't just another energy story—it's about a major Indian company betting big on clean power.

With ₹1.3 lakh crore set aside for future projects and a focus on renewables too, JSW's move could shake up where your electricity comes from in the next few years.

If you're interested in tech, climate action, or just want to see what India's energy future looks like—this is one worth watching.