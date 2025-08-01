JSW Energy's Q1 profit soars 42% on new capacity

EBITDA jumped 97% to ₹2,789 crore, with margins improving to 54.2%. JSW Energy also boosted its installed capacity by 70% to 12,768 MW this quarter, mainly by acquiring O2 Power and adding more renewable projects.

Power generation rose sharply—up 71% overall—with renewables making up a big chunk (5 billion units, up 54%). Long-term power deals also grew by 73%, showing the company's push into clean energy is paying off.

JSW Energy aims for 30 GW of generation capacity by FY30

Debt did rise to ₹59,313 crore due to all these investments. But CEO Sharad Mahendra says these moves are about driving quality earnings.

Looking ahead, JSW Energy wants to hit 30 GW of generation capacity and ramp up energy storage by FY30.

They're even testing green hydrogen tech and have signed major storage agreements—so there's plenty more in the pipeline.