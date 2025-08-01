Next Article
Suzlon Energy's stock rises 5% as investors cheer financial results
Suzlon Energy's stock shot up almost 5% on Friday, closing at ₹64.65 and landing among the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
This boost comes as more people take notice of Suzlon's steady financial growth and strong results over the past year.
Investors are excited about Suzlon's impressive financial performance
Suzlon's revenue jumped from ₹6,529 crore in 2024 to ₹10,890 crore in 2025, while net profit soared from ₹660 crore to over ₹2,070 crore.
Their earnings per share also tripled in a year.
Plus, with a super-low debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.05, Suzlon is showing it can grow without piling on debt—a big reason why investors are paying attention right now.