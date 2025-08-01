Suzlon Energy's stock rises 5% as investors cheer financial results

Investors are excited about Suzlon's impressive financial performance

Suzlon's revenue jumped from ₹6,529 crore in 2024 to ₹10,890 crore in 2025, while net profit soared from ₹660 crore to over ₹2,070 crore.

Their earnings per share also tripled in a year.

Plus, with a super-low debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.05, Suzlon is showing it can grow without piling on debt—a big reason why investors are paying attention right now.