Gujarat Gas shares gain 2% post earnings announcement
Gujarat Gas shares climbed over 2% to ₹450 on Friday, catching investor interest as the company shared its latest earnings.
While revenue and profit dipped this quarter compared to last year, the bigger picture shows steady annual growth.
Revenue and profit dip compared to last year
This quarter, revenue was ₹4,102 crore (slightly down from ₹4,134 crore last year), with net profit at ₹287 crore—lower than last year's ₹409 crore.
Still, looking at the full year, both revenue and profit edged up.
On July 31, Gujarat Gas also announced a partnership with Waree Energy to work on sustainable energy projects, which is inferred to be part of their plan to stay competitive and future-ready in the evolving energy space.