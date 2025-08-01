Gujarat Gas shares gain 2% post earnings announcement

Revenue and profit dip compared to last year

This quarter, revenue was ₹4,102 crore (slightly down from ₹4,134 crore last year), with net profit at ₹287 crore—lower than last year's ₹409 crore.

Still, looking at the full year, both revenue and profit edged up.

On July 31, Gujarat Gas also announced a partnership with Waree Energy to work on sustainable energy projects, which is inferred to be part of their plan to stay competitive and future-ready in the evolving energy space.