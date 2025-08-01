Why Cipla is among top Nifty losers today
Cipla's stock slipped 2.34% to ₹1,518.30 on Friday, landing among the top losers on the Nifty 50—even though its latest results looked solid.
The broader market was under pressure too, with big names like Tata Steel and Dr Reddys also falling.
Why did the stock fall?
Despite the dip, Cipla's business is on a steady rise: revenue for June 2025 grew to ₹6,957 crore (up from last year), and net profit climbed to ₹1,292 crore.
Over the last four years, annual revenue jumped by more than 40%, and profits more than doubled—plus they're debt-free and just announced a ₹16 per share dividend.
What's next for Cipla?
Market mood seems to be weighing down even strong performers like Cipla.
While they've shared positive updates—including ESG ratings and a confident earnings call—investors are still cautious in today's choppy market.
Solid fundamentals may help Cipla bounce back once things settle down.