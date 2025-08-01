Why Cipla is among top Nifty losers today

Why did the stock fall?

Despite the dip, Cipla's business is on a steady rise: revenue for June 2025 grew to ₹6,957 crore (up from last year), and net profit climbed to ₹1,292 crore.

Over the last four years, annual revenue jumped by more than 40%, and profits more than doubled—plus they're debt-free and just announced a ₹16 per share dividend.