Why is Apar Industries' stock down despite strong financial performance?

Earnings per share shot up from ₹41.94 to ₹204.47 during the same period, and Apar declared a final dividend of ₹51 per share this May—showing they're still looking out for investors despite market ups and downs.

Revenue climbed to ₹5,104 crore

For April-June 2025, revenue climbed to ₹5,104 crore (up from last year's ₹4,010 crore), but net profit increased slightly by about half a percent compared to last year's numbers for the same quarter—reminding us that even strong companies can have minor speed bumps along the way.