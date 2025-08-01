Why is Apar Industries' stock down despite strong financial performance?
Apar Industries's stock slipped 2.33% to ₹8,700 on Friday morning—even though the company has been on a growth streak.
Over the last four years, their revenue nearly tripled (from ₹6,388 crore in FY21 to ₹18,581 crore in FY25), and net profit jumped from ₹160 crore to ₹821 crore.
Earnings per share shot up from ₹41.94 to ₹204.47 during the same period,
and Apar declared a final dividend of ₹51 per share this May—showing they're still looking out for investors despite market ups and downs.
For April-June 2025, revenue climbed to ₹5,104 crore (up from last year's ₹4,010 crore), but net profit increased slightly by about half a percent compared to last year's numbers for the same quarter—reminding us that even strong companies can have minor speed bumps along the way.