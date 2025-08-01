Why Britannia stock is rising on the bourses

Britannia's Q4 revenue climbed to ₹4,432 crore (up from ₹4,069 crore last year), and net profit nudged up to ₹563 crore. For the full year, both numbers saw healthy increases too—good news for anyone tracking big brands or thinking about investing.

Final dividend of ₹75 per share

Britannia just announced a final dividend of ₹75 per share, hitting accounts on August 4.

Plus, their board meets August 5 to talk June results—so there could be more updates soon if you're curious about where the company's headed next.