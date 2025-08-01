Next Article
Why Britannia stock is rising on the bourses
Britannia Industries's stock jumped 2.10% to ₹5,892 on Friday, catching attention after the company posted strong growth in both revenue and profit for the March quarter.
Revenue and profit growth for March quarter
Britannia's Q4 revenue climbed to ₹4,432 crore (up from ₹4,069 crore last year), and net profit nudged up to ₹563 crore.
For the full year, both numbers saw healthy increases too—good news for anyone tracking big brands or thinking about investing.
Final dividend of ₹75 per share
Britannia just announced a final dividend of ₹75 per share, hitting accounts on August 4.
Plus, their board meets August 5 to talk June results—so there could be more updates soon if you're curious about where the company's headed next.