JSW Group to invest ₹50,361cr in Andhra Pradesh
What's the story
JSW Group, one of India's leading industrial conglomerates, has announced a massive investment of ₹50,361 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The investment will be largely focused on renewable energy and steel production. The company plans to invest around ₹20,350 crore into new solar and wind projects across Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur and Kurnool districts.
Steel production
Steel plant in Kadapa
Along with the renewable energy projects, JSW Group has also earmarked ₹16,350 crore for the Rayalaseema Steel Plant in Kadapa. The construction of this plant was launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on July 3. JSW Group has established its presence in steel manufacturing in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and its upcoming steel plant in Kadapa district is poised to be a major positive development for the state on the industrial front.
Diversified portfolio
Renewable energy portfolio
JSW Group has a diverse portfolio in the renewable energy sector. As of 2026, the company has 460MW of wind power capacity, 18MW thermal power, 10MW solar power and 5MW hybrid power. The group also has a cement plant with a capacity of 4.20 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) in Kurnool district.
Solar projects
Solar and wind power projects
JSW Group has been allotted 3,350MW of solar power generation capacity across Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts. The company's wind power portfolio in Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts includes both operational assets and projects under development with a total capacity of around 759MW. The group has also invested ₹11,230 crore in mining projects in Prakasam and Sri Sathya Sai districts.