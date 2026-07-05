JSW Group to invest ₹50,361cr in Andhra Pradesh

Steel production

Steel plant in Kadapa

Along with the renewable energy projects, JSW Group has also earmarked ₹16,350 crore for the Rayalaseema Steel Plant in Kadapa. The construction of this plant was launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on July 3. JSW Group has established its presence in steel manufacturing in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and its upcoming steel plant in Kadapa district is poised to be a major positive development for the state on the industrial front.