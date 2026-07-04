JSW Group commits 50,361-cr to Andhra Pradesh renewables and steel
JSW Group is making a big move in Andhra Pradesh with a ₹50,361-crore investment focused on renewable energy and steel.
The highlights: approximately ₹20,350 crore will go into new solar and wind projects across Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, and Kurnool districts, while ₹16,350 crore is set aside for the Rayalaseema Steel Plant in Kadapa.
JSW allotted 3,350MW solar, 11,230-cr mining
JSW isn't stopping there: it has been allotted 3,350 MW of solar power and has a wind portfolio of approximately 759 MW (including existing and under development).
There's also ₹11,230 crore has been invested in mining projects in Prakasam and Sri Sathya Sai districts and investments in the JSW Industrial Park in Vizianagaram district.
Plus, a 400 MW solar plant in Kadapa will help power the new steel plant's first phase.