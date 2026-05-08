JSW Infrastructure Jan-Mar 2026 profit down 18% to ₹424 cr
Business
JSW Infrastructure saw its January-March 2026 profit drop by 18%, landing at ₹424 crore, down from last year's ₹516 crore.
Even so, the company pulled in more money overall (up 17.5% to ₹1,612 crore), though rising expenses ate into those gains.
JSW Infrastructure cargo up 4% annually
Cargo volumes nudged up 1% this quarter to 31.6 million tons, thanks to solid showings at key ports like South West and Dharamtar.
Operations faced some bumps, like disruptions in Fujairah due to Middle East tensions and shipping delays in India, but overall annual cargo still grew by 4%.
Also, Padmini Kant Mishra just joined as executive vice president for terminals, aiming to boost the company's game in port operations.